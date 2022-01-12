Human remains found on Ninth Ward man’s property; arrest made

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Ninth Ward man was arrested Tuesday (Jan. 11) after New Orleans police executing a search warrant found human remains on his Pauline Street property, authorities said.

The NOPD has not accused 34-year-old Benjamin Beale of committing a homicide, but they arrested him and booked him with obstruction of justice in a death investigation after he refused to answer questions about the dead body during an interview at police headquarters.

Beale also was booked with illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of controlled dangerous substances, distribution of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, and two counts of creating/operating a clandestine drug lab, according to court records.

Beale, who also goes by the name Kelley Kirkpatrick, is expected to make his first appearance in Orleans Parish Magistrate Court on Wednesday to determine whether a bond will be set and in what amount.

Police have provided few details of what prompted them to search Beale’s residence in the 2200 block of Pauline Street, except to say that the probe was “related to a missing person investigation.” The identity of the missing person has not been disclosed, nor has the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office yet revealed the name of the person whose corpse was found.

However, a Slidell man told WVUE-Fox 8 that his estranged wife, 36-year-old Julia Dardar, was reported missing from the Pauline Street address after not being seen since the week before Christmas. The man said Julia Dardar was last known to be staying with Beale, and that Beale had been using her car left at his residence.

According to her estranged husband, Julia Dardar was “suffering from addiction and mental health issues,” and that Beale told police he had not seen her since mid-December, but failed to report it.

“We hope to find her alive,” the man said, “but it’s not looking good at the moment.”

Julia Dardar was reported missing before Christmas, according to her estranged husband. (Family photo)

Patricia Dardar, Julia’s mother-in-law, said they were on Beale’s property on Jan. 5 to pick up Julia’s car and belongings.

Court records show no prior arrests of Beale in Orleans Parish.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

New Orleans police executing a search warrant in a missing person's case said they discovered human remains at Benjamin Beale's residence in the 2200 block of Pauline Street in the Ninth Ward. (Google Maps)

