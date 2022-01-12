LSU gymnastics meet at Missouri postponed due to COVID

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The gymnastics meet between LSU and Missouri that was scheduled for Friday, Jan. 14, in Columbia has been postponed, LSU Athletics reported on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

Officials added the postponement is due to COVID protocols within the LSU gymnastics program.

They also said the opportunity to reschedule the meet will be evaluated.

