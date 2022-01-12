LSU adds UL-Lafayette DB Mekhi Garner

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers and head coach Brian Kelly have added UL-Lafayette defensive back Mekhi Garner through the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday, Jan. 11. Garner announced the news via Twitter.

“I am very appreciative of everyone at ULL that has helped me during my time there. I will never forget the memories with my teammates there,” Garner said. “Also, thank you to all of the coaches that have offered and recruited me. I am blessed to say I am 100% committed to LSU. Geaux Tigers.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal has not been kind to LSU this off-season as 10 players have entered since Tuesday, with the latest being cornerback Dwight McGlothern. LSU also lost starting corner Elias Ricks to Alabama through the portal and Derek Stingley to the upcoming NFL Draft.

Garner is a 6-foot-2, 215 pounder that saw action during the COVID 2020 season and will have two years of eligibility with LSU.

In 2020, his most impactful season with ULL, Garner was named an honorable mention All-Sun Belt performer and played in 11 games starting eight with 27 total tackles, a tackle-for-loss, a sack, three interceptions with one pass defended and a forced fumble.

