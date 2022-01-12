Learn life-saving skills through EMS Explorer Post program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is a big chance coming your way to learn life-saving skills from first responders.

East Baton Rouge EMS said people between the ages of 14 and 20 can apply for the EMS Explorer Post program.

The EMS Explorer Post open house will be on Saturday, Jan. 15th, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at EMS Headquarters. The address is 3801 Harding Blvd.

It is free to attend. The cost to join the Post is $235.

