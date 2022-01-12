JACQUES TALK: Andre Carter

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Andre Carter coached LSU’s defensive line during the 2021 season but was not retained by new head coach Brian Kelly.

In this exclusive interview, Carter reflected on his one season with the Tigers, which was often a very challenging and chaotic one.

The coach also shared his thoughts on many other topics concerning Tiger football, including his love for Brad Davis, the defensive linemen LSU will be counting on next year, and the new age of the transfer portal and NIL in college football.

