Is Baton Rouge a tourist destination? Officials launch survey to find out

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials over at Visit Baton Rouge have launched a survey, to try and see what can be done to make the Red Stick more attractive to visitors from out of state.

And everyone has an opinion as to which direction to go.

“We need more live-action, more live music, more people on bikes,” said Tramelle Howard.

“We need to see more things downtown, more excitement more bars and restaurants,” said Lexie Gang.

But how can you improve the city’s image to people who don’t even live here, to try and entice them to visit the Capitol City?

“Like this street is the only thing downtown, like we need more streets, more attractions, something to add a little pizazz to Baton Rouge,” said Jasmine Simmons.

Some comments on social media suggest more museums, bars, restaurants, resorts, youth sports complexes, less crime, better roads, and more.

“We recognize that we’re not going to be a New Orleans, but we do compete with cities like Mobile, Shreveport, Little Rock, Jackson, Mississippi, and Knoxville,” said Paul Arrigo, the head of Visit Baton Rouge.

Visit Baton Rouge officials sent out a survey to more than a thousand folks including stakeholders, visitors, and community members, to see how they can improve marketing Baton Rouge as a destination for tourists.

“What are some actions that we need to look at when it comes to improving what we have, what are our assets, and what are some of our liabilities,” said Arrigo.

And everyone has an idea of what to do.

“I think Baton Rouge needs more activities and more quality activities,” said LeeAnn Kozan.

“I think a big draw would be a more vibrant nightlife downtown,” said Thomas Casteel

“Maybe a better riverfront area, better utilization of that property,” said John Ray.

“Do we have the right facilities to pursue amateur sporting events like the soccer tournaments, and baseball world series etc,” said Arrigo.

Visit Baton Rouge officials say things are looking up for 2022, and they’re hoping for some new ideas that will carry the momentum for years to come.

The survey results should be completed by March.

