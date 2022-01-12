Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Gov. Edwards announces news conference

Governor to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday to discuss decision on potential mask mandate
Governor to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday to discuss decision on potential mask mandate(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards has announced he will be holding a news conference on Thursday, Jan. 13.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m.

Edwards will be speaking about Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 and the Omicron variant.

Edwards will also be joined by Dr. Joe Kanter from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade

Latest News

Inflation reached a 39-year high on Wednesday, Jan 12. Reports from the U.S. Department of...
Inflation continues to soar, reaching 39-year-high
Drainage project to help flooding in Ascension Parish
Drainage project to help flooding in Ascension Parish
A student learns virtually.
Some schools temporarily move to remote learning for COVID-related reasons
The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation.
BR community reflects on loss of neighborhood grocery destroyed by fire
Hammond man sleeping in dumpster killed by garbage truck, police say