BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the East Baton Rouge Metro Council has filled a vacancy in the District 5 seat on Wed. Jan. 12.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council has appointed Darryl Hurst to serve as the interim District 5 Councilmember after Erika Green was elected judge.

EBR Metro Council appoints person to District 5 seat

