Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

EBR Metro Council appoints person to District 5 seat

EBR Metro Council appoints person to District 5 seat
EBR Metro Council appoints person to District 5 seat(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the East Baton Rouge Metro Council has filled a vacancy in the District 5 seat on Wed. Jan. 12.

RELATED STORIES:

Former Metro Council member sworn in as EBR Family Court Judge

BR officials look towards filling Metro Council vacancy

The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council has appointed Darryl Hurst to serve as the interim District 5 Councilmember after Erika Green was elected judge.

EBR Metro Council appoints person to District 5 seat
EBR Metro Council appoints person to District 5 seat(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade

Latest News

East Baton Rouge Parish School System (Source: WAFB)
EBR chief of schools leaving position to become deputy superintendent in Chicago
Baton Rouge man killed on LA 621 in Ascension Parish crash
Lisa Samuels, 50, of Donaldsonville
St. James teacher arrested; accused of molestation of juvenile
65-year-old Steven Virgil Callison.
St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person