EBR chief of schools leaving position to become deputy superintendent in Chicago

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Superintendent Sito Narcisse announced Wednesday, Jan. 12 that Dr. Sharon Williams, chief of schools, will be transitioning from her role with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System at the end of this month. As a talented and highly sought-after leader, Dr. Williams was heavily recruited by the Proviso Township High Schools District and has accepted the offer to serve as deputy superintendent there.

“I have known Dr. Williams for many years, and she remains one of the strongest leaders and visionaries I have ever worked with. I believe that the children of East Baton Rouge Parish are better positioned on their pathways to success, thanks to the hard work and dedication of Dr. Williams, and we thank her for the time and dedication she has shown the students and staff of East Baton Rouge Parish,” Narcisse said.

Upon the news of her transition, Williams, Ed.D., shared the following: “My commitment to scholars and families has always led me to lead and serve in urban districts with unique needs. It is bittersweet to leave the East Baton Rouge Parish School System family to take on a new challenge in the Proviso Township High Schools District near Chicago, IL. I believe in the vision of EBRPSS and the strength of Dr. Narcisse’s leadership. I appreciate the opportunity to lead the School Leadership and Support team. I am constantly inspired by the dedication the team has displayed as the strategic plan comes to life each day.”

Arcelius Brickhouse will serve as interim chief of schools upon Dr. Williams’ transition out, and the two will spend the next three weeks collaborating and aligning the work that is already in motion. Brickhouse looks forward to continuing the course of leadership paved by Dr. Williams and building upon the strong foundation she created in her year with the district.

Brickhouse currently serves as an executive director of the Southeast Region of Schools in Baton Rouge. He brings to the new position over 20 years of educational experience. He began his career as a speech pathologist in Fairfax County Public Schools and has worked in several school systems over the years as an elementary teacher and assistant principal; elementary and high school principal; turnaround specialist; regional instructional specialist; and director of Student Services and Special Education.

The EBRPSS has adjusted school leader supports in the executive director structure in order to ensure continuity of support through this transition.

