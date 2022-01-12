Red Bags
Drainage project to help flooding in Ascension Parish(WAFB)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In May 2021, David Braud had to make extensive repairs to his home because of flooding.

“We had to pull all the floors and the insulation and cut the sheetrock,” he said. “We never had anything done back here to help us with the water ever. You know it’s been the same old thing since the beginning, they never really came and did big projects. We just would ask for our share of help.”

However, help is on the way with a new drainage project on Alligator Bayou Road in Ascension Parish.

“Really it affects EBR, Iberville, Ascension, the entire area,” Parish President Clint Cointment said.

“It’ll be two two-by-twelves- which equals basically a cut in the road. So, with previous storms- in 2016 as well as in May 2021- we had to cut the road to let the water out. This essentially with two twelve-by-twelve type box culverts- this will equal a cut in the road- so when Manchac comes down, we’ll be able to open those up and allow this water to get out,” Cointment explained.

Getting even just a little water out is something that will help improve life for Braud, who has lived here his whole life.

“Say that much water. If they can keep that much more water out than what we had last time by doing that then we wouldn’t have had water in our house,” Braud said.

The project on Alligator Bayou Road is scheduled to be finished sometime this summer.

But that’s all weather-dependent.

