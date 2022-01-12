Red Bags
Deputies investigating drive-by shooting in Darrow

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DARROW, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office say they’re investigating a drive-by shooting that happened in a neighborhood in Darrow.

The shooting happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Hemingway Drive.

Investigators say a home was hit multiple times by gunfire. No one inside the home was injured.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line from any cellular device or by calling Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

