Cool weather continues

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today will start with a few clouds and temperatures cool near 40.  

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, January 12
We’ll become mostly sunny in the afternoon if not sooner, forecast highs near 60.

Expect mainly dry conditions the next few days through the end of the work week. Highs will be in the 60s through that point, with lows cold in the 30s to 40s. The next organized weather maker will be Saturday as an area of low pressure sends another cold front our way. The good news is that it won’t be a washout in fact rain chances on that day are only around 30%.

There is no severe threat at all at this time.  We’ll let you know if that changes.

