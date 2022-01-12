Shooting on N. Acadian Thruway leaves 1 dead, according to emergency responders

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting that happened on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

According to officials, the shooting happened on North Acadian Thruway near Gus Young Ave.

Emergency responders said the victim has died.

This is a developing story and will update this story as new information comes in.

