Shooting on N. Acadian Thruway leaves 1 dead, according to emergency responders

One person is dead after a shooting on North Acadian Throughway near Gus Young Avenue on Jan....
One person is dead after a shooting on North Acadian Throughway near Gus Young Avenue on Jan. 12, 2022, according to emergency responders.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting that happened on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

According to officials, the shooting happened on North Acadian Thruway near Gus Young Ave.

Emergency responders said the victim has died.

This is a developing story and will update this story as new information comes in.

