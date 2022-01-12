BRFD investigating business fire on Plank Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are investigating after a building fire on Plank Road early Wednesday morning.

According to a spokesman with BRFD, the fire happened at a business in the 2000 block of Plank Road around 4 a.m.

The business has been identified as Brother Moe’s/Ann’s Grocery.

Fire officials say no injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.