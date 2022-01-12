BRFD investigating business fire on Plank Road
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:46 AM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are investigating after a building fire on Plank Road early Wednesday morning.
According to a spokesman with BRFD, the fire happened at a business in the 2000 block of Plank Road around 4 a.m.
The business has been identified as Brother Moe’s/Ann’s Grocery.
Fire officials say no injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
