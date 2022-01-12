Red Bags
BRFD investigating business fire on Plank Road

Fire crews responded to a building fire in the 2000 block of Plank Road Wednesday, January 12.
Fire crews responded to a building fire in the 2000 block of Plank Road Wednesday, January 12.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are investigating after a building fire on Plank Road early Wednesday morning.

According to a spokesman with BRFD, the fire happened at a business in the 2000 block of Plank Road around 4 a.m.

The business has been identified as Brother Moe’s/Ann’s Grocery.

Fire officials say no injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

