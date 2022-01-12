BRCC, ExxonMobil to host open house for North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative Jan. 19

The following information is from BRCC.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College and partner ExxonMobil will host a Open House for the North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative (NBRITI) on Wednesday, January 19 at 6 p.m. at the BRCC Acadian Campus, 3250 N. Acadian Dr., Baton Rouge. NBRITI provides training courses in welding, electrical, millwright, and pipefitting crafts at no cost to qualifying participants. Students participate in a fast-tracked classroom and hands-on training, which also includes a life-skills/workforce preparation component. Registration is required to attend the Open House. Individuals can visit www.mybrcc.edu/nbriti for more information or to register.

To date, approximately 400 students have completed the NBRITI program since the program first started. The upcoming training session, or Round 8, will begin mid-February. Forty students will graduate from the seventh round of training on February 17, and will receive welding, electrical, millwright, and pipefitting certifications.

During the Open House, interested individuals will learn more about the training opportunities available through NBRITI, hear from workforce partners as well as BRCC Vice Chancellor for Workforce Solutions Dr. Girard Melancon and ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery Manager David Oldreive.

(NBRITI) is a collaborative effort comprised of diverse community, industrial, and educational partners throughout the Greater Baton Rouge area, all committed to one goal: to provide a sustainable process to recruit, train, and develop North Baton Rouge residents for successful careers with local industrial employers. The program will train for Millwrights, Welders, Pipefitters and Electricians. Job placement is also available for those students who fit the Ready to Go! framework designed to empower the students to be accountable for their own successes.

The program is a partnership between Baton Rouge Community College and ExxonMobil. Sponsoring partners are AZZ Galvanizing, Bancorp South, Cajun Industries, Inc., City of Baker, DMI Contractors, EMR Group, Employ BR – City of Baton Rouge, EMYCORA, Excel Group, Formosa Group, Geo Heat Exchanger, Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance, ISC, Jacobs/Worley Parsons, PALA Interstate, LLC, Performance Contractors, Stupp Corporation, TRIAD Electrical and Controls, and Turner Industries.

