BR community reflects on loss of neighborhood grocery destroyed by fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Neighbors around the Eden Park area say the Brother Moe’s, also known as Ann’s Grocery Store, was their go to for many years. Now that the grocery store is gone, many are having to look for a new place to shop.

“We got two stores on the east corner, this is the main store that everybody comes to,” explained Donald Ford.

Ford has spent the majority of his life in the Eden Park area. His family has shopped at the grocery store on Plank Road since he was a child. He even worked there.

“Well, it means a lot to my community because I have been staying out here since I was six years old. I’m 31 now, it’s something that was always a part of our life here in the neighborhood. It was something we could always count on,” added Ford.

Around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, flames ripped through the grocery store. Firefighters hosed down the smoldering store, unable to save the business that had been serving the community for decades.

“Actually, I was just coming to get something to eat, but we found out that it was you know caught fire,” said Ervin Walker, who also grew up in this neighborhood.

Walker said losing the store will be hard on the community because many people in the area don’t have their own car or are too old to walk to other stores.

“It was something, a lace that was needed for those who didn’t have vehicles or anything like that. You could walk here and pretty much get anything…food, drinks, toiletries, anything you probably need,” added Walker.

Huy Nguyen, the store owner, wants to rebuild, but for now he needs to figure out how to start over from scratch.

“We are going to miss the store, but hopefully we can rebuild back in the future, and we’ll see how it goes, but right now our hearts are just broken because I would never expect this to happen,” said Nguyen.

Baton Rouge Fire Department hasn’t said what caused the fire. They are still investigating. No one was hurt in the fire or while trying to put it out.

