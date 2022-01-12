Boil advisory issued for some customers in Maurepas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Board of Health issued a precautionary boil advisory on Wednesday, Jan. 12 for a portion of French Settlement Water Company’s Maurepas water system in Livingston Parish.

According to French Settlement Water Co., this water boil only impacts customers south of Gunboat on Highway 22 and Highway 1039. These residents are urged to bring water to a rolling boil for one minute prior to consumption.

According to the water company, bacteriological samples will be collected on Thursday, Jan. 13, and the water boil advisory will be rescinded on Friday, Jan. 14, if samples are clear.

