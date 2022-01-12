Beloved Baton Rouge music venue returns in 2022 but at new location

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A beloved Baton Rouge music venue that closed nearly six years ago will soon be reopening at a different location near LSU and operating under a slightly different name.

The owners of the old Chelsea’s Cafe say they will be reopening the live music venue under the name ‘Chelsea’s Live’ at 1010 Nicholson Drive.

Chelsea’s Live officially opens Friday in Baton Rouge. It’s an exciting new musical venue with a familiar name, with a capacity of roughly 600. Chelsea’s is just beneath the new bridge, a stone’s throw from The Pastime. @ChelseasLiveBR @WAFB pic.twitter.com/OHbELiewwC — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) January 12, 2022

“The rumors you heard are probably true, a new chapter is on the way and we are beyond excited and honored to serve the community of Baton Rouge once again, this time with a slightly different mission! Let’s all work together so we can enjoy all these exciting times on the horizon!,” the owners said in a Facebook post Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.

Chelsea’s Cafe was previously located near the Perkin’s Overpass at 2857 Perkins Road.

The Michael Foster Project, a staple of the Baton Rouge music scene, played the last live music show at the Perkins Road location on Dec. 31, 2015. The business closed for good in early 2016.

In a Facebook post, the new location is described as “a historic warehouse that was once home to Montalbano Produce.”

The new venue has 6,300 square feet of space and features a “30x20 foot stage, one of a kind artist greenrooms, and custom bars.”

Chelsea’s Live already has its first show booked. The Austin, Texas-based band The Black Angels are scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.

An exact date wasn’t given, but the owners said Chelsea’s Live will open on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.

Click/tap here for more information on the new venue .

More shows are expected to be announced by the venue in the coming months.

