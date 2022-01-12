Baton Rouge man killed on LA 621 in Ascension Parish crash

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Louisiana State Police say they’re investigating a crash that killed a Baton Rouge man early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12 on LA 621, LA 44 in Ascension Parish.

Authorities say, Bobby Boyd, 52, of Baton Rouge, was traveling west on LA 621 in a 2013 Nissan Murano when, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and hit a culvert.

Boyd was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash but sustained fatal injuries, investigators say. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Police say a toxicology sample was obtained from Boyd for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation by Louisiana State Police.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.