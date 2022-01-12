Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Baton Rouge man killed on LA 621 in Ascension Parish crash

(unsplash.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Louisiana State Police say they’re investigating a crash that killed a Baton Rouge man early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12 on LA 621, LA 44 in Ascension Parish.

Authorities say, Bobby Boyd, 52, of Baton Rouge, was traveling west on LA 621 in a 2013 Nissan Murano when, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and hit a culvert.

Boyd was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash but sustained fatal injuries, investigators say. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Police say a toxicology sample was obtained from Boyd for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation by Louisiana State Police.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade

Latest News

East Baton Rouge Parish School System (Source: WAFB)
EBR chief of schools leaving position to become deputy superintendent in Chicago
EBR Metro Council appoints person to District 5 seat
EBR Metro Council appoints person to District 5 seat
Lisa Samuels, 50, of Donaldsonville
St. James teacher arrested; accused of molestation of juvenile
65-year-old Steven Virgil Callison.
St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person