McDonald’s to close two BR locations, open new one

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two McDonald’s restaurants near the LSU campus will be closing soon as a new location opens.

The restaurants that will be shutting down include the location on Nicholson Drive and one on the corner of Burbank at Lee Drive in Baton Rouge.

A new location is currently under construction near the Rouse’s Supermarket on Burbank Drive, directly across the street from one of the locations that is closing.

The new location is scheduled to open in March.

