Staying seasonably cool, mainly dry through the end of the week

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A rather quiet weather pattern will remain in place through the end of the week as dry air keeps rain chances at bay. For today, expect plenty of sunshine into the afternoon before some clouds arrive late in the day. Highs will be slightly below normal once again, topping out in the low 60s.

Future radar and clouds for Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Future radar and clouds for Tuesday, Jan. 11.(WAFB)

A quick-moving upper-air disturbance will bring a return of clouds from tonight into Wednesday morning, but with limited moisture in place, the vast majority of us should stay dry. Highs will again top out near 60° on Wednesday, with skies gradually clearing during the afternoon and evening hours.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, Jan. 11.
10 day forecast as of Tuesday, Jan. 11.(WAFB)

The week ends on a rather nice note with plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures on both Thursday and Friday. The mornings will be chilly, starting out in the upper 30s, but afternoon highs will rebound into the mid to upper 60s on both days.

GFS model forecast for Saturday, Jan. 15.
GFS model forecast for Saturday, Jan. 15.(WAFB)

Our next cold front is slated to arrive on Saturday, but moisture levels will continue to be rather limited. Isolated showers will be possible, but rain chances will only run 20% or so. Highs will top out in the low to mid 60s on Saturday before our next shot of cooler air moves in.

Next week starts out dry and pleasant, with a chance of showers returning by midweek.

