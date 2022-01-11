Red Bags
St. Helena Parish students return to class after in-person learning delay due to COVID test supplies shortage

St. Helena Parish students are back in class after doing remote learning for a week.
By Austin Kemker
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Students in St Helena Parish returned to school on Tuesday, Jan. 11, after the district delayed its return from its break for the holidays due to Omicron.

School administrators announced on Wednesday, Jan. 5, that they were reverting to virtual learning because of the shortage of COVID tests. The delay in returning to in-person learning was to give parents time to register for testing through Omega Diagnostics or to acquire their own COVID test through their private medical doctor.

Any students who did not provide a negative covid test prior to their return are being tested at school. Parents signed a release at the beginning of the school year allowing students to be tested periodically.

RELATED: Some schools temporarily move to remote learning for COVID-related reasons

