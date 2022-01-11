Southern takes down Bethune-Cookman, improves to 4-0 in conference play

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WAFB) - Both the Southern men and women’s basketball teams have been hot since starting Southwestern Athletic Conference play. The Jags have improved to 4-0 in conference play after taking down Bethune-Cookman on Monday, Jan. 10.

The men (9-7, 4-0 SWAC) are currently riding a three game winning streak and took down the Wildcats 69-59 (3-12, 1-2 SWAC) and were led by Jayden Saddler who scored 12 of his career high 20 points in the first half, Saddler also added nine rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Southern was able to pull away from Bethune-Cookman around the 10 minute mark as they led by 10. The Jags also had two more players in double figures as Brion Whitley scored 11 with two rebound and two steals, Tyrone Lyons also added 10 with three rebounds and a steal. The Jags finished the game shooting 22-for-58 from the field.

The women (6-9, 4-0 SWAC) are on a four game winning streak after routing Bethune-Cookman (2-11, 0-3 SWAC) by 27 points winning 74-47. The Lady Wildcats were able to keep it close in the first half trailing only by one. However, Southern outscored Bethune-Cookman by 26 in the second half.

The Lady Jags had three players in double digits led by senior Kayla Watson who had 17 points and added four rebounds and two assists. Amani Mcwain had 13 points and it was her third straight game with double digits and Genovea Johnson added 11 for the Lady Jags.

Both the men and women return home on Saturday, Jan. 15 for a match up against Grambling State with the Lady Jags set to tip-off at 3 p.m. and the men at 5 p.m.

