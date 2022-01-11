Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Shreveport man released from hospital after 150+ days fighting COVID

Johnny Winchel spent more than 150 days in the hospital with COVID-19. He was finally released...
Johnny Winchel spent more than 150 days in the hospital with COVID-19. He was finally released Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man is finally heading home from the hospital after a lengthy fight against COVID-19.

Johnny Winchel was released from the hospital Tuesday, Jan. 11 after spending more than 150 days in the hospital. Family and friends, as well as staff members at Willis-Knighton celebrated his release Tuesday morning.

Johnny Winchel spent more than 150 days in the hospital with COVID-19. He was finally released...
Johnny Winchel spent more than 150 days in the hospital with COVID-19. He was finally released Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.(KSLA)
Johnny Winchel spent more than 150 days in the hospital with COVID-19. He was finally released...
Johnny Winchel spent more than 150 days in the hospital with COVID-19. He was finally released Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.(KSLA)

Well-wishers holding brightly colored posters lined the halls and clapped and cheered for Winchel as he was released.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade

Latest News

East Baton Rouge Parish teachers plan a sick-out on Wednesday, Jan. 12.
EBR teachers plan sick-out over COVID concerns, staff shortages
LSU Men's Basketball Head Coach
Will Wade previews LSU vs Florida
University Lab School in Baton Rouge, La.
3 students withdraw from University Lab due to mask mandate
The U.S. blood supply is “dangerously low," according to the American Red Cross.
Red Cross declares ‘first-ever blood crisis’ in US
2022 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
Teary Kevin Faulk talks pain over LSU firing, loss of daughter