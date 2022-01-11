Report: Pelicans, Bucks send scouts to Sacramento month ahead of trade deadline

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - According to a source, the New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks sent pro personnel scouts to Sacramento one month ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline.

Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee confirmed the presence of both teams’ scouts for Monday’s game with the Kings hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on social media.

The New Orleans Pelicans, Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks have seats reserved for pro personnel scouts at tonight's Kings-Cavaliers game. That's more than usual. Maybe it's nothing ... or maybe business is picking up with a month to go before the trade deadline. — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) January 11, 2022

The Pelicans have improved as of late, despite being without star Zion Williamson all season, but they still are well below .500 with a 14-26 record. There have been rumors that the Pelicans could be buyers at the deadline though they haven’t been consistently linked to specific trade targets at this time.

