Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Report: Bears request permission to talk to Saints assistant general manger Jeff Ireland

Report: Bears interested in Saints Assistant GM and College Scouting Director Jeff Ireland.
Report: Bears interested in Saints Assistant GM and College Scouting Director Jeff Ireland.(Edwin Goode, WVUE-FOX 8)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With the Chicago Bears in the market for a new general manager, they’ve requested to talk with Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Ireland joined the Saints in 2015 as director of college scouting and worked his way up to assistant general manager. Ireland played a big role in the recent success of the Saints draft including 2017′s star-studded class that included Alvin Kamara, Marshon Lattimore and Ryan Ramczyk.

The Bears fired general manager Ryan Pace, who spent multiple years with the Saints, on Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade

Latest News

Two NFL Wild Card games will air on WAFB-TV, one on Saturday, Jan. 15 and one on Sunday, Jan....
Super NFL Wild Card Weekend On WAFB-TV
The Saints started an NFL record 58 players in 2021.
Resilient Saints fall short of playoffs
The Chicago Bears' Matt Nagy was among the NFL coaches fired Monday (Jan. 10) after the end of...
Bears, Vikings, Dolphins fire coaches on NFL’s ‘Black Monday’
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Ja’Marr Chase has record-breaking season for Bengals; sets team single-season receiving record