Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

‘Person of interest’ sought in French Quarter slaying; 2 killed in New Orleans East identified

New Orleans police are asking the public's help to locate this 'person of interest' wanted for...
New Orleans police are asking the public's help to locate this 'person of interest' wanted for questioning in connection to a Jan. 9 homicide in the French Quarter.(Photo provided by NOPD)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police on Tuesday (Jan. 11) asked the public’s help locating a man they have identified as a “person of interest” they want to interview in connection with a fatal shooting in the French Quarter.

The man was not described as a suspect in the slaying of 41-year-old Russell Ricou Jr., who was gunned down Sunday night around 10:27 p.m. at the corner of Burgundy and Conti streets. New Orleans police said Ricou was killed during an argument on the street corner with an unidentified man.

Ricou’s identity was provided Monday by his brother Denis, who said in a social media post, “My family is deeply saddened ... that my brother, Russell Ricou, was killed last night in New Orleans. Obviously, there are a lot of unanswered questions as the investigation is ongoing.”

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s office confirmed Russell Ricou Jr.’s death Tuesday

Coroner Dwight McKenna’s office also revealed the identity of two men shot to death Saturday evening in New Orleans East. The victims were identified as 18-year-old Kane Sanders and 23-year-old Christopher Cornelius.

According to the NOPD, Sanders, Cornelius and a third man were shot inside a car at 5:56 p.m. at the corner of Curran Road and Benson Street.’

Police said Sanders died at the scene and Cornelius after being taken to a hospital. The third victim was hospitalized in critical condition and police have not updated his condition since.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade

Latest News

Weather for remainder of Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Cooler temps finally hanging around
Freshman KJ Johnson earns SEC Freshman of the Week.
KJ Johnson earns SEC Freshman of the Week after season opener
Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a shooting at...
One injured in shooting at apartment complex on Industriplex Blvd
One hurt in shooting on Industriplex Blvd.
One hurt in shooting on Industriplex Blvd.
St. Helena Parish students are back in class after doing remote learning for a week.
St. Helena Parish students return to class after in-person learning delay due to COVID test supplies shortage