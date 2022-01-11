One injured in reported shooting at apartment complex on Industriplex Blvd, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are responding to a shooting at the Hidden Oaks apartment complex in the 10700 block of Industriplex Boulevard, emergency officials tell WAFB.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11.

First responders have taken one person who was injured in the shooting to an area hospital.

Few details are available at this time. Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are at the scene.

