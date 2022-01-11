Red Bags
New life coming to downtown Baton Rouge, tourism ramping up

Aerial view of downtown Baton Rouge, La.
Aerial view of downtown Baton Rouge, La.(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many business owners in the Capital Region can agree that finding new employees is harder than ever.

But as we navigate shortages due to COVID-19, downtown Baton Rouge leaders are staying optimistic that foot traffic will continue to pick up.

Tourism is expected to ramp back up as riverboat cruises will be back in February. The Downtown Development District said 150 cruise ships are expected to dock in Baton Rouge in 2022.

“I think all over the country has caused such slowdowns,” said Gabriel Vicknair, Interim Director of the Downtown Development District. “Day-to-day kind of business is a little slower than it was in the past. It did get a lot better though.”

Vicknair said people have been more cautious with the new omicron variant, but it’s not stopping people from coming to events.

“We have a lot going on downtown,” said Vicknair. “We have construction projects going on. Lots of things to do. Events are kicking in again even with the pandemic.”

It’s new residential projects and incoming companies that are bringing new life to downtown. Software development center Rural Sourcing will hire 150 new employees.

The River Center Theatre is expected to open by the end of January. The DDD said construction and labor shortages played a role in the delay.

The iconic downtown music venue Chelsea’s Live reopens this Friday with their first show. There are dozens more on the calendar.

“We’re remaining optimistic that workers will stay downtown,” said Vicknair. “We can continue to have people in our restaurants continue to have our events, and it won’t get any worse.”

The DDD said the Louisiana Marathon is expecting 5,000 people. 500 Louisianans have already booked a hotel.

