Many area Walmart stores now closing earlier due to COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the store hours of one of the largest retailers in the Baton Rouge metro area.

Multiple Walmart stores have moved up their closing times due to staffing shortages and other issues related to COVID-19.

“As we’ve been doing since the pandemic’s beginning, store managers can adjust operating hours, as needed, to maintain the safety of our customers and associates,” said Walmart Global Communications Senior Manager Ashley Nolan.

One of the earliest closing times is 6 p.m. for the Walmart located on North Mall Drive, off Siegen Lane. The location on Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge is now closing at 7 p.m. while locations in Gonzales and Prairieville are closing at 8 p.m., according to Walmart.

A few Walmart stores, including locations on Coursey Drive and O’Neal Lane, will remain open until their normal closing time of 11 p.m., said the company.

