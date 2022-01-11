Make a difference in the lives of youth by becoming a mentor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It has been a challenging time for young people in our area from COVID to storm recovery to the normal hiccups that could with being a kid or teen.

Experts said one of the best ways to get through rough times right now is by having a mentor since January is also National Mentoring Month.

You can do that through the organization Big Buddy in Baton Rouge. They are looking for more volunteers and for people to sign up for a mentor. There are several options available.

You can mentor by mail and write a supportive letter once a month. You can be a part of the book worm club for one hour a week or you can do an in-person mentoring for six hours a month.

“We know that young people who have mentors are more likely to graduate from high school in or less likely to participate in risky behaviors those activities that take them off a path to success,” said Big Buddy Baton Rouge Executive Director Gaylynne Mack.

Mack said mentoring has been proven to help school attendance. It will also give access to resources like tutoring.

“Mentoring can definitely help in does definitely help with crime and violence that we see,” said Mack. “One is because we are encouraging education and again we know that education is the key to getting young people fall into a space where they can see themselves as successful and be successful.”

