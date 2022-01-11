Red Bags
LSU police looking for suspect in market theft

LSU Police is looking for this man for an alleged theft at Matherne's Market (left). He used this car (right) to enter/ flee campus.(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State University Police is asking the public for help in identifying a man captured on camera whom they suspect committed alleged theft at Matherne’s Market.

Police said the vehicle photographed was used by the suspect to enter and flee campus.

Anyone with information should contact LSUPD at 225-578-3231 or lsupd.com.

Information can also be reported to Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867), and tips can be anonymously submitted to crimestoppersbr.com.

