LSU CB Dwight McGlothern enters NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU cornerback Dwight McGlothern (2)
LSU cornerback Dwight McGlothern (2)(WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU cornerback Dwight McGlothern has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-2, 186-pound sophomore from Houston recorded 41 tackles, eight passed defended, a forced fumble, and one interception, which was actually a pick-six, in his two seasons in Baton Rouge.

He played in 17 total games, starting six of those.

