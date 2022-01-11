KJ Johnson earns SEC Freshman of the Week after season opener

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU’s talented freshman gymnast KJ Johnson has got off to a good start to begin her collegiate career in Baton Rouge as she was named the SEC Freshman of the Week on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

The Dallas, Texas native posted a pair of 9.90s to kick off her career as a Tiger. Her first coming on the vault as she stuck her Yurchenko Full to finish second.

Welcome to NCAA Gymnastics KJ Johnson!



The freshman delivers a 9.90 in her first collegiate meet.

📺 SEC Network pic.twitter.com/OBFYovqNp7 — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) January 8, 2022

Johnson, then followed it with another 9.90 during the floor routine to secure her first career win. No. 6 LSU will travel to No. 7 Missouri on Friday, Jan. 14, with the meet scheduled for 7 p.m.

What a debut for KJ Johnson! It's another 9.90 for the freshman pic.twitter.com/7nT4K4jrBC — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) January 8, 2022

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.