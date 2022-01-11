KJ Johnson earns SEC Freshman of the Week after season opener
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU’s talented freshman gymnast KJ Johnson has got off to a good start to begin her collegiate career in Baton Rouge as she was named the SEC Freshman of the Week on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
The Dallas, Texas native posted a pair of 9.90s to kick off her career as a Tiger. Her first coming on the vault as she stuck her Yurchenko Full to finish second.
Johnson, then followed it with another 9.90 during the floor routine to secure her first career win. No. 6 LSU will travel to No. 7 Missouri on Friday, Jan. 14, with the meet scheduled for 7 p.m.
