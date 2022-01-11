Red Bags
I-10 closed in both directions near Mississippi state line after overnight wreck on Pearl River bridge

An overnight crash involving a semi-truck on the Pearl River bridge caused the closure of...
An overnight crash involving a semi-truck on the Pearl River bridge caused the closure of Interstate 10 in both directions near the Louisiana-Mississippi state line early Tuesday (Jan. 11).(Mississippi Highway Patrol)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Interstate 10 was closed in both directions near the Louisiana-Mississippi state line early Tuesday morning (Jan. 11), after an overnight crash involving a semi-truck car hauler damaged the Pearl River bridge, authorities said.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said at 2 a.m. that the eastbound and westbound lanes would remain closed “for an undetermined amount of time.” The interstate was still closed at 6 a.m., and will not be reopened until after a survey crew from the Mississippi Department of Transportation is able to inspect the bridge and declare it safe for travel, the MHP said.

Interstate commuters are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route of Highway 90 to Highway 190.

The cause of the wreck was not immediately determined, but the MHP said the driver of the car hauler escaped the crash unharmed.

The MHP said the crash happened Monday night at 10:41 p.m. on the Hancock County side of the state line bridge. The semi-truck hauler carrying seven new BMW automobiles struck the concrete bridge railing and erupted in flames. All seven of the cars burned, along with the semi-truck and trailer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

