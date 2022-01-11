Red Bags
EBR teachers plan sick-out over COVID concerns, staff shortages

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Information provided by Louisiana Association of Educators:

BATON ROUGE, La. - The East Baton Rouge Parish Association of Educators with the support of the Louisiana Association of Educators will host a press conference this afternoon, Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 4:30 pm, at the Louisiana Association of Educator’s headquarters building.

The purpose of the event is to discuss a list of demands and solutions to the rampant COVID-cases and staff shortages in the East Baton Rouge Parish school district. A letter was sent to Superintendent Narcisse outlining the requests, and educators have organized a sick-out on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, to show their commitment to the health and safety of students and staff as COVID-19 cases have shown startling increases and personnel shortages are happening across the state.

President of the EBRPAE, Valencea Johnson, said that the time is now to protect students and educators and help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in East Baton Rouge Parish schools. Johnson will also be the speaker for this afternoon’s press conference, where she will cover the demands many educators are advocating for and provide further details regarding tomorrow’s sick-out. Over 350 educators are prepared to participate in the day of action, to put pressure on Superintendent Sito Narcisse to convert to virtual learning in the district until cases go down significantly.

EBRPAE and LAE sent a letter to Superintendent Narcisse, outlining their concerns on Monday afternoon.

Supt. Narcisse, the Louisiana Federation of Teachers, and the Associated Professional Educators of Louisiana do not agree with the sick-out.

“I don’t think this is the best time to not be in school. To help support our families and our students, it’s important for us to stay in school, so we can help mitigate challenges that are happening,” says Narcisse, not having a day in school is not the answer to that.”

More to come.

