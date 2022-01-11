Cooler temps finally hanging around

Red Bags
By Jeff Morrow
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures will remain colder than normal for the next few days. Highs Tuesday will top out around 60° under mostly sunny skies. With a light jacket, Tuesday is a beautiful weather day.

Clouds will increase late Tuesday as a weak upper-level disturbance passes overhead. This disturbance won’t have much moisture to work with, so the forecast remains mainly dry.

Jacket forecast for Wednesday, Jan. 12.
Jacket forecast for Wednesday, Jan. 12.(WAFB)

If we see any rain it should be very light and between 12 a.m. - 3 a.m. early Wednesday morning while most are sleeping. The clouds will keep temperatures from totally bottoming out. Expect morning lows Wednesday in the upper 30°s to low 40°s.

A subtle warming trend will take place beginning Thursday afternoon. We’ll close out the week with highs in the mid 60°s. Our next cold front is set to arrive Saturday.

Car wash forecast from Jan. 11 through Jan. 15.
Car wash forecast from Jan. 11 through Jan. 15.(WAFB)

We’ll dodge a few scattered rain showers on Saturday as the cold front passes. The exact timing of rain chances still needs to be worked out, but severe weather is not an issue and rain amounts will be very manageable for those that see rain. The rest of the MLK holiday weekend will be cool and dry.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, Jan. 11.
10 day forecast as of Tuesday, Jan. 11.(WAFB)

Morning lows Sunday and Monday will dip into the mid 30°s. Be sure to wear layers if you have MLK Jr. Day plans. Temperatures will only reach 60° Monday afternoon. A small day-to-day uptick in temperatures will take place through the abbreviated work/school week. Another cold front looks to arrive Thursday of next week

