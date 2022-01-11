CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thieves seen checking unlocked cars in Ascension Parish neighborhood

DARROW, La. (WAFB) - Double checking that your car is locked has never been more important in Ascension Parish.

“I don’t encourage anyone to leave their vehicle unlocked. You hit one button, you lock all four doors at one time, so it’s easier than ever to lock your vehicle,” Sheriff Bobby Webre said.

This week two vehicles were stolen from a driveway in Darrow, Webre said.

“A lot of people leave purses in their cars, laptop computers, and unfortunately a lot of guns are left in unsecured vehicles, and I think that our biggest theft of firearms is out of unlocked vehicles, it’s a real problem, so we’re encouraging all of our residents lock your vehicles and take your keys out of your vehicles.”

The sheriff said keeping your cars locked and weapons inside the house is important to make sure guns don’t get into the wrong hands.

“If you have valuables inside of your vehicle you should lock your vehicle anyway but if you have valuables, especially a handgun, you need to lock that vehicle, or take the valuable or the handgun inside into your home in the afternoon,” Webre said.

However, now is not the time to worry, just keep up with good practices.

“We still enjoy a lot of quality of life here in Ascension Parish but it’s also a good practice to keep your house secure, to keep your vehicle secure, because you never know when something bad could happen, and it’s just a matter of the growth that we see here,” Webre said.

