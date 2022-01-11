Red Bags
BASF awards $10,000 in scholarships to LSU engineering students
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - BASF has awarded $10,000 in scholarships to four students who are currently studying engineering at Louisiana State University.

According to the release from BASF, the annual scholarship program is focused on developing Louisiana’s talent pipeline through BASF’s workforce and development efforts across the state.

“BASF is committed to supporting educational programs in our community, and this scholarship program allows us to recognize the outstanding talent among LSU’s engineer students who are future leaders of our industry and our state,” said Jerry Lebold, Senior Vice President and General Manager of BASF’s Geismar, Louisiana site.

Students are recognized for maintaining a strong grade point average, demonstrating leadership and expressing interest in a manufacturing career. Each student received $2,500 toward their college education and will have the opportunity for a summer internship at BASF’s Geismar site.

· Caliah Guillory, is a junior from Ville Platte, Louisiana who is studying chemical engineering. Guillory graduated from Ville Platte High School. Guillory is a member of the National Society of Black Engineers, the Society of Women Engineers and Phi Eta Sigma. Guillory also participates in the Big Sibling Mentorship Program as a mentor.

· Malik Martin is a junior from Carencro, Louisiana who is studying electrical engineering. Martin graduated from Lafayette High School. Matin is a member of the National Society of Black Engineers and enjoys reading, chess and playing piano.

· Morgan Noel is a junior from Plaquemine, Louisiana who is studying chemical engineering. Noel graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy in Baton Rouge and is currently a member of Delta Gamma Sorority and Society of Women Engineers. Noel participates in the Miracle League of Baton Rouge and volunteers for the Louisiana School for Visual Impaired. Noel also assists visually impaired LSU students around campus and the Baton Rouge area.

· Robin Torres is a sophomore from Reserve, Louisiana who is studying mechanical engineering. Torres graduated from Archbishop Chapelle High School. Torres is a member of the Society of Peer Mentors, volunteers at children’s holiday parties, and participates in the Excellence in Calculus/STEM for Engineering Leadership and Diversity program with the LSU College of Engineering.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

