3 students withdraw from University Lab due to mask mandate

University Lab School in Baton Rouge, La.
University Lab School in Baton Rouge, La.(WAFB)
By Robb Hays
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 9-year-old boy who was suspended from the University Lab School in Baton Rouge for refusing to wear a COVID-19 mask in the classroom has now enrolled in a new school.

The boy’s father, Kyle Robichaux, says he withdrew both of his sons from the school because of the mask policy. Robichaux says the new school his sons are attending does not require masks to be worn in the classroom.

University Lab administrators confirm one other student also left the school in the past week and enrolled elsewhere because of the policy.

University Lab, located on the LSU campus, has students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

When his son was suspended last week, Robichaux called the school’s mask policy “buffoonish.” He said it does not make sense for students to be required to wear masks in the classroom while thousands are allowed to gather inside the nearby Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC) for basketball games where no masks are required.

“At this point, everyone knows that his mask mandate is a farce,” Robichaux said. “I am not going to teach my children to obey policies that lack rational thought.”

