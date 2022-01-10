Zwolle Police Department holding donation drive for Peason tornado victims

ZWOLLE, La. (KSLA) - The Zwolle Police Department is holding a donation drive benefiting victims of the tornado that damaged the small Sabine Parish community of Peason on Sunday, Jan. 9.

Six people were injured, including a family with small children. All five members of the Westfall family were hurt. Parents, Justin and Alesha, twins Connor and Carter, 3, and daughter, Kaylee, 8, all sustained what family friends are calling serious injuries.

According to a friend of the family who started a GoFundMe campaign for them, the father remains in the ICU. She says Alesha and the twins are recovering from their injuries at a family member’s home.

More specifically, Justin’s mother says he suffered a broken back, while Alesha is sore but in good spirits. One of the twins has stitches in the back of his head, while the other is okay. Kaylee has been released from the hospital with a fractured neck.

All five members of the Westfall family were injured in an EF-2 tornado that hit the community of Peason in Sabine Parish, La. on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (Stormie Pilcher)

The police department posted on Facebook Sunday evening that they will be accepting donations for the community. Those interested in donating can bring household items like water, tissues, food, etc. to the police department, located at 952 S Main St. Items such as electrical cords, fans, heaters, gloves, garbage bags, and gas are also needed.

Monetary donations will also be accepted.

The Zwolle Police Department is open from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“Let’s come together and bless this community,” the post reads.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started for the family injured in the tornado. As of the morning on Jan. 9, the campaign had raised more than $16,000. Click here to donate.

NOTE: KSLA makes no representations or warranties of any kind about the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of any GoFundMe campaign. Any donations you make to such campaigns are strictly at your own risk. If you have any questions related to the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of a GoFundMe campaign, please contact GoFundMe directly or consult the GoFundMe Guarantee Policy.

