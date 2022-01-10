Red Bags
Violence continues in BR as 4 separate shootings leave 2 dead, 3 others injured

By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating four separate shootings that occurred in the city on Sunday, Jan. 9.

BRPD’s spokesperson said Shawn E. George II, 18, died in the roadway from gunshot wounds after being shot around 4:20 p.m. on South Choctaw Drive, near Dallas Drive.

Dion Williams, 14, died at a local hospital from gunshot-related injuries he suffered during a shooting that occurred around 2 p.m. at 2180 Lobdell Avenue, said a BRPD spokesperson.

Police said Williams was located in the parking lot suffering from his apparent wounds.

Two people were shot near Government Street around 10:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Apartment Court, according to a BRPD spokesperson.

First responders said one person was in critical condition, and the other person is in stable condition.

One person was shot on Reulet Avenue, according to a BRPD spokesperson.

First responders said that person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigations remain ongoing.

Anyone with any information about these incidents is urged to contact the violent crimes unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

