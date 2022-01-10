Red Bags
US Senate candidate Luke Mixon speaks at Press Club

Luke Mixon
Luke Mixon(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Press Club hosted the candidate challenging John Kennedy for his seat representing Louisiana in the US Senate.

Luke Mixon was the speaker on Monday, Jan. 10, for Press Club of Baton Rouge.

Mixon, a Democrat from Bunkie, is a graduate of the Naval Academy and a decorated war veteran, serving tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

He said he feels he’s the leader Louisianans need to represent them.

“When we launched our campaign 10 weeks ago, Senator Kennedy had $10 million but I’ll tell you this - I don’t think people in Lake Charles with blue tarps on their roofs, I don’t think people in Lafourche or Terrebonne that have had to see their houses devastated and the electricity is not back on, I don’t think they’re super concerned with Kennedy’s $10 million dollars,” said Mixon. “And I’m confident that I’m the right candidate at the right time to be competitive in this election.”

Mixon’s name will be on the ballot for senator in the November elections this year.

