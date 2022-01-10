Super NFL Wild Card Weekend On WAFB-TV

(WAFB) - The NFL’s first 18-game regular season has come to an end and the playoffs are finally here!

Six games will be played during the Wild Card round from Saturday, Jan. 15 through Monday, Jan. 17.

Two NFL Wild Card games will air on WAFB-TV this weekend.

CBS Sports’ coverage of the New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. CST Saturday, Jan. 15 on WAFB-TV.

Saturday will be the third time these two teams have met this season. Each split a game, with the Patriots winning the first matchup 14-10 on Dec. 6, 2021, and the Bills winning the second meeting 33-21 on Dec. 26, 2021.

The San Fransisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16 on WAFB-TV.

Sunday’s matchup is a continuation of one of the most storied NFL playoff rivalries and will be the eighth time the 49ers and Cowboys have met in the postseason.

The last time these two teams met in the playoffs, the 49ers defeated the Cowboys 38-28 during the NFC Championship game on Jan. 15, 1995, at Candlestick Park in San Fransico. The 49ers would go on to win Super Bowl XXIX two weeks later. They haven’t won a Super Bowl since.

You can watch both games on WAFB-TV (See Channel Guide Below) or stream them on the Paramount+ app .

Neither game will be available for streaming on WAFB.com nor the WAFB+ app.

WAFB Channel Guide

TV Provider Channel Number COX 7 and 1007 (HD) AT&T U-verse 9 and 1009 (HD) DirecTV 9 Dish 9 Eatel 7 and 707 (HD) Over The Air (Antenna) 9.1 (HD)

Remaining Super Wild Card Weekend Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 15

Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals - 3:30 p.m. CST on NBC

Sunday, Jan. 16

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 12 p.m. CST on FOX

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs - 7:15 p.m. CST on NBC

Monday, Jan. 17

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams - 7:15 p.m. CST on ABC/ESPN

