Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Super NFL Wild Card Weekend On WAFB-TV

Two NFL Wild Card games will air on WAFB-TV, one on Saturday, Jan. 15 and one on Sunday, Jan....
Two NFL Wild Card games will air on WAFB-TV, one on Saturday, Jan. 15 and one on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.(Associated Press/WAFB)
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WAFB) - The NFL’s first 18-game regular season has come to an end and the playoffs are finally here!

Six games will be played during the Wild Card round from Saturday, Jan. 15 through Monday, Jan. 17.

Two NFL Wild Card games will air on WAFB-TV this weekend.

RELATED: Bears, Vikings, Dolphins fire coaches on NFL’s ‘Black Monday’

CBS Sports’ coverage of the New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. CST Saturday, Jan. 15 on WAFB-TV.

Saturday will be the third time these two teams have met this season. Each split a game, with the Patriots winning the first matchup 14-10 on Dec. 6, 2021, and the Bills winning the second meeting 33-21 on Dec. 26, 2021.

The San Fransisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16 on WAFB-TV.

Sunday’s matchup is a continuation of one of the most storied NFL playoff rivalries and will be the eighth time the 49ers and Cowboys have met in the postseason.

RELATED: Saints beat Falcons, miss out on playoffs

The last time these two teams met in the playoffs, the 49ers defeated the Cowboys 38-28 during the NFC Championship game on Jan. 15, 1995, at Candlestick Park in San Fransico. The 49ers would go on to win Super Bowl XXIX two weeks later. They haven’t won a Super Bowl since.

You can watch both games on WAFB-TV (See Channel Guide Below) or stream them on the Paramount+ app.

Neither game will be available for streaming on WAFB.com nor the WAFB+ app.

WAFB Channel Guide

TV ProviderChannel Number
COX7 and 1007 (HD)
AT&T U-verse9 and 1009 (HD)
DirecTV9
Dish9
Eatel7 and 707 (HD)
Over The Air (Antenna)9.1 (HD)

Remaining Super Wild Card Weekend Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 15

  • Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals - 3:30 p.m. CST on NBC

RELATED: Ja’Marr Chase has record-breaking season for Bengals; sets team single-season receiving record

Sunday, Jan. 16

  • Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 12 p.m. CST on FOX
  • Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs - 7:15 p.m. CST on NBC

Monday, Jan. 17

  • Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams - 7:15 p.m. CST on ABC/ESPN

RELATED: LSU kicker Cade York declares for NFL Draft

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade

Latest News

LSU WR Kayshon Boutte signs NIL deal with Gordon McKernan
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1)
LSU WR Kayshon Boutte signs NIL deal with Gordon McKernan
Kevin Faulk elected to the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame
Kevin Faulk elected to the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame
The Chicago Bears' Matt Nagy was among the NFL coaches fired Monday (Jan. 10) after the end of...
Bears, Vikings, Dolphins fire coaches on NFL’s ‘Black Monday’