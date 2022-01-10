Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Resilient Saints fall short of playoffs

The Saints started an NFL record 58 players in 2021.
The Saints started an NFL record 58 players in 2021.(Michael Nance)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time since 2016, the New Orleans Saints will not be playing in the postseason. The Black and Gold finished the year on a winning note, but didn’t get the much-needed help from the Los Angeles Rams.

“Yeah it’s tough. You play this game for one reason, and that’s to win. Anytime you fall short of that, even if it’s later it’s disappointing. You’re hoping to get in. Anytime you’re in a situation where you’re hoping, and that you don’t have that control, that’s not the best situation to be in,” Saints linebacker Demario Davis.

The Saints started an NFL record 58 players in 2021. COVID and injuries at multiple positions decimated the Black and Gold’s roster. Now the ultimate goal is to play in “the tournament”, but the team is optimistic for better days after fighting through numerous road blocks.

“Everybody has adversity, but it’s how you respond to it. A lot of times when you take so many blows, you can either wave the white flag and surrender and give up and throw in the towel. But this team was resilient and continued to fight,” said Davis.

The Saints own the 18th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft. This year the draft will take place in Las Vegas.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade

Latest News

Two NFL Wild Card games will air on WAFB-TV, one on Saturday, Jan. 15 and one on Sunday, Jan....
Super NFL Wild Card Weekend On WAFB-TV
The Chicago Bears' Matt Nagy was among the NFL coaches fired Monday (Jan. 10) after the end of...
Bears, Vikings, Dolphins fire coaches on NFL’s ‘Black Monday’
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Ja’Marr Chase has record-breaking season for Bengals; sets team single-season receiving record
Alvin Kamara finds some daylight against the Falcons.
Saints beat Falcons, miss out on playoffs