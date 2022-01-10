Red Bags
Pointer’s double-double leads No. 13 LSU in rout over Auburn 76-48

Senior Khayla Pointer (3) scores 24 in win over Auburn.
Senior Khayla Pointer (3) scores 24 in win over Auburn.(LSU Women's Basketball Twitter)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WAFB) - Senior guard Khayla Pointer has continued to show that she is one of the best at her position in the Southeastern Conference. On Sunday, Jan. 9 she once again proved that as she had another double digit performance scoring 24 and pulling down 10 rebounds, her first double-double of the season as No. 13 LSU (15-2, 3-1 SEC) routed Auburn (8-6, 0-3 SEC) 76-48.

In four games in SEC play Pointer is averaging 21 points per game and four rebounds, the Marietta, Ga. native is shooting .44% from the field and 50% from behind the arc.

The Tigers got off to a hot start in the first quarter shooting 63.2% from the field and jumping out to an early 26-8 lead over Auburn. LSU finished the game shooting 46.0% from the field and 42.9% from deep. They forced 14 turnovers and held Auburn to just 24.2% from the field.

Hannah Gusters and Faustine Aifuwa were both in double digits in scoring. Gusters 13 points was the first time since the season opener that she scored in double figures.

LSU will return home for the next two games with Missouri on Thursday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. Missouri defeated No. 1 South Carolina on Dec. 30 by a score of 70-69. They will then host Vanderbilt on Sunday, Jan. 16 at noon.

