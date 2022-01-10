Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSU WR Kayshon Boutte signs NIL deal with Gordon McKernan

By Jacques Doucet
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has signed an NIL deal with Gordon McKernan Injury Lawyers, the firm announced Monday, Jan. 10.

This is the second NIL deal McKernan has signed with an LSU athlete, with senior guard Alexis Morris from the Lady Tigers basketball team being the first.

LSU WR Kayshon Boutte and attorney Gordon McKernan
LSU WR Kayshon Boutte and attorney Gordon McKernan(Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys)

Boutte blitzed opposing defenses for nine touchdown receptions in his first six games of last season, before a leg injury sidelined him for the remainder of the 2021 campaign. During his freshman year in 2020, Boutte set an SEC single-game record with 308 yards receiving in the regular season finale in a win against Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium.

NIL deals have suddenly become a major tool in recruiting star players out of high school to collegiate football powers, while also getting talented, established college players to enter the transfer portal and immediately play for other schools.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade

Latest News

LSU WR Kayshon Boutte signs NIL deal with Gordon McKernan
Kevin Faulk elected to the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame
Kevin Faulk elected to the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame
LSU Football
LSU to add La. native Jordan Arcement to recruiting staff
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Ja’Marr Chase has record-breaking season for Bengals; sets team single-season receiving record