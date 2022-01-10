LSU women’s basketball moves up to No. 12 in latest Top 25 rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team (15-2, 3-1 SEC) moved up one spot to No. 12 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings released on Monday, Jan. 10.

The Tigers went 1-1 over the week after going head-to-head with No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday, Jan. 6, although LSU lost 66-60 they rebounded nicely on the road against Auburn 76-48.

Senior guard Khayla Pointer has been a huge part in the Tigers turnaround this season as she has averaged 18.1 points per game ranking No. 2 in the Southeastern Conference, she ranks No. 6 in the SEC in rebounds with 6.8, and No. 2 in assists with 5.3.

LSU will be back at home for the next two games as they take on Missouri on Thursday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. and Vanderbilt at noon.

The Tigers are one of five SEC teams ranked in the Top 25 joining South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, and Kentucky.

AP Top 25:

South Carolina (15-1) Stanford (11-3) Louisville (13-1) N.C. State (14-2) Tennessee (15-1) Indiana (12-2) Arizona (11-1) Maryland (12-4) Iowa State (14-1) Connecticut (7-3) Michigan (13-2) LSU (15-2) Texas (11-2) Baylor (10-3) Georgia Tech (11-3) Duke (11-2) Georgia (13-3) BYU (12-1) Kentucky (8-4) Notre Dame (11-3) North Carolina (14-1) Colorado (13-0) Oklahoma (13-2) South Florida (11-4) Kansas State (13-2)

