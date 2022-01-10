Red Bags
LSU women’s basketball moves up to No. 12 in latest Top 25 rankings

LSU guard Khayla Pointer (3)
LSU guard Khayla Pointer (3)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team (15-2, 3-1 SEC) moved up one spot to No. 12 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings released on Monday, Jan. 10.

RELATED: No. 13 LSU falls 66-60 to No. 1 South Carolina, ending 13-game win streak

The Tigers went 1-1 over the week after going head-to-head with No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday, Jan. 6, although LSU lost 66-60 they rebounded nicely on the road against Auburn 76-48.

RELATED: Pointer’s double-double leads No. 13 LSU in rout over Auburn 76-48

Senior guard Khayla Pointer has been a huge part in the Tigers turnaround this season as she has averaged 18.1 points per game ranking No. 2 in the Southeastern Conference, she ranks No. 6 in the SEC in rebounds with 6.8, and No. 2 in assists with 5.3.

LSU will be back at home for the next two games as they take on Missouri on Thursday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. and Vanderbilt at noon.

The Tigers are one of five SEC teams ranked in the Top 25 joining South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, and Kentucky.

AP Top 25:

  1. South Carolina (15-1)
  2. Stanford (11-3)
  3. Louisville (13-1)
  4. N.C. State (14-2)
  5. Tennessee (15-1)
  6. Indiana (12-2)
  7. Arizona (11-1)
  8. Maryland (12-4)
  9. Iowa State (14-1)
  10. Connecticut (7-3)
  11. Michigan (13-2)
  12. LSU (15-2)
  13. Texas (11-2)
  14. Baylor (10-3)
  15. Georgia Tech (11-3)
  16. Duke (11-2)
  17. Georgia (13-3)
  18. BYU (12-1)
  19. Kentucky (8-4)
  20. Notre Dame (11-3)
  21. North Carolina (14-1)
  22. Colorado (13-0)
  23. Oklahoma (13-2)
  24. South Florida (11-4)
  25. Kansas State (13-2)

