LSU women’s basketball moves up to No. 12 in latest Top 25 rankings
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team (15-2, 3-1 SEC) moved up one spot to No. 12 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings released on Monday, Jan. 10.
The Tigers went 1-1 over the week after going head-to-head with No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday, Jan. 6, although LSU lost 66-60 they rebounded nicely on the road against Auburn 76-48.
Senior guard Khayla Pointer has been a huge part in the Tigers turnaround this season as she has averaged 18.1 points per game ranking No. 2 in the Southeastern Conference, she ranks No. 6 in the SEC in rebounds with 6.8, and No. 2 in assists with 5.3.
LSU will be back at home for the next two games as they take on Missouri on Thursday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. and Vanderbilt at noon.
The Tigers are one of five SEC teams ranked in the Top 25 joining South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, and Kentucky.
AP Top 25:
- South Carolina (15-1)
- Stanford (11-3)
- Louisville (13-1)
- N.C. State (14-2)
- Tennessee (15-1)
- Indiana (12-2)
- Arizona (11-1)
- Maryland (12-4)
- Iowa State (14-1)
- Connecticut (7-3)
- Michigan (13-2)
- LSU (15-2)
- Texas (11-2)
- Baylor (10-3)
- Georgia Tech (11-3)
- Duke (11-2)
- Georgia (13-3)
- BYU (12-1)
- Kentucky (8-4)
- Notre Dame (11-3)
- North Carolina (14-1)
- Colorado (13-0)
- Oklahoma (13-2)
- South Florida (11-4)
- Kansas State (13-2)
