Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSU jumps 9 spots after beating two Top 25 teams

LSU forward Tari Eason (13)
LSU forward Tari Eason (13)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (14-1, 2-1 SEC) jumped up nine spots in the latest AP Top 25 rankings released on Monday, Jan. 10. This past week LSU defeated two Top 25 teams, in then No. 13 Kentucky and No. 18 Tennessee.

Sophomore Tari Eason was big for the Tigers in those two wins, against Kentucky he scored 13 points shooting 4-for-9 from the field and was 5-for-7 from the free throw line. Eason also scored 24 and grabbed 12 rebounds in the win over the Vols while shooting 9-for-16 from the field.

RELATED: No. 21 LSU men’s basketball beats No. 16 Kentucky in packed PMAC

For the season Eason has been one of the better players coming off the bench for the Tigers, in he ranks No. 5 in the Southeastern Conference in points per game with 16.2 No. 7 in rebounds with 7.6 per game.

RELATED: Tari Eason leads No. 21 LSU over No. 18 Tennessee

The Tigers will be on the road as they head to Gainsville, Florida to take on the Gators on Wednesday, Jan. 12, with tip-off scheduled for at 6 p.m.

The SEC currently has five teams ranked in the Top 25 including Auburn, LSU, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Alabama.

AP Top 25:

  1. Baylor (15-0)
  2. Gonzaga (12-2)
  3. UCLA (10-1)
  4. Auburn (14-1)
  5. USC (13-0)
  6. Arizona (12-1)
  7. Purdue (13-2)
  8. Duke (12-2)
  9. Kansas (12-2)
  10. Michigan State (13-2)
  11. Houston (14-2)
  12. LSU (14-1)
  13. Wisconsin (13-2)
  14. Villanova (11-4)
  15. Iowa State (13-2)
  16. Ohio State (10-3)
  17. Xavier (12-2)
  18. Kentucky (12-3)
  19. Texas Tech (11-3)
  20. Texas (12-3)
  21. Tennessee (10-4)
  22. Providence (14-2)
  23. Alabama (11-4)
  24. Illinois (11-3)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade

Latest News

LSU guard Khayla Pointer (3)
LSU women’s basketball moves up to No. 12 in latest Top 25 rankings
Senior Khayla Pointer (3) scores 24 in win over Auburn.
Pointer’s double-double leads No. 13 LSU in rout over Auburn 76-48
Tari Eason (13).
Tari Eason leads No. 21 LSU over No. 18 Tennessee
LSU guard Xavier Pinson (1)
How to watch No. 18 Tennessee at No. 21 LSU