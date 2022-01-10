Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Heart of Louisiana: Enrique Alferez

Sculptor Enrique Alferez
Sculptor Enrique Alferez(WAFB)
By Dave McNamara
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Enrique Alferez filled the streets, parks, and public buildings of New Orleans with his unique art for much of the 20th century.

If you spend any time in New Orleans, you may be able to spot his artwork in football stadiums, fences, street corners, and City Park.

“Enrique Alferez was a preeminent Mexican sculptor who truly shaped visual landscape of New Orleans,” said Katie Bowler Young.

As a young boy, Alferez traveled with Poncho Villa’s army in Mexico. Then, he came to the United States and studied art in Chicago and then made New Orleans his home. Young has just written a biography of Alferez with a historic New Orleans collection. She discovered his sculptures while a student at UNO, when she would spend time reading at the Fountain of the Four Winds at Lakefront Airport.

“I would just read and look at those mythical figures that are each about nine feet tall and, little by little, I wondered who had created them. And I became humbled as I learned about the difficult journey that he traveled on to pursue an art he loved,” explained Young.

You can see a collection of art by Alferez in the botanical garden at City Park.

“When I look at Enrique Alferez’s art, what I see is an artist who was very focused on the human figure on the female figure. In particular, I think that he was a studier of the human condition and sought to be able to understand the visual representation of emotion in a human face,” added Young.

Alferez’s art has been part of the New Orleans community, literally for generations, I guess, 80, 80-plus years, probably.

What do you see as his impact on this community with his art?

“He has captured the character of the city in some of his art. And then, he has also played a part in shaping its visual identity,” said Young.

A large sculpture of the biblical character, David, stands alongside a lute player in the 900 block of Poydras Street.

“He saw in David, a strength that I think really is a part of the kind of heart and soul of Enrique Alferez,” noted Young.

And a few blocks away stands the statue of Molly Marine, the first monument to women in the military in the US.

“And he created molds so that the figure could be reproduced for military bases at Paris Island and Quantico, where they are installed and can be seen today,” added Young.

The sculptures show movement, emotion, and strength.

“One of the things that he said that I find, um, I find very amusing is that he said that gravity is the enemy of the sculptor. Always wanting to take down that, which a sculptor wants to keep up,” said Young.

The art of Enrique Alferez continues to withstand gravity and harsh weather as it adds an element of strength and grace to the city of New Orleans.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge

Latest News

Sign up to volunteer at Audubon State Historic Site.
Become a volunteer at Audubon State Historic Site
Join the six-week Citizens Academy program with BRPD, DEA
Breanna Paul
Woman shares 155-lb weight loss journey 2 years after surgery
Baton Rouge bakeries busy prepping King Cakes this Carnival Season